Hanover hires group digital director

Adam Naylor will be responsible for Hanover Group’s digital solutions for clients across all sectors.

He previously held senior digital leadership roles at Engine MHP, where he was digital director, and BCW. He will oversee a team of 12 digital specialists with expertise across earned, owned and paid digital media.

“I am delighted Adam has joined our fast-growing team. We constantly evolve to give our clients what they want and need in uncertain times. The change organisations face is relentless and rapid,” Hanover chief executive Charles Lewington said.

“During the last 18 months we have created a powerhouse of senior digital, strategy and creative consultants at the heart of the Hanover Group to help clients rewire to enhance reputations, recognition and resilience.”

Naylor joins recent group hires Teodora Coste, director of strategy and insights, and Ceri Reed, managing director of The Playbook.

The trio report to Gavin Megaw, group managing director for corporate, brand and strategy at Hanover.