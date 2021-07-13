News

Natasha O'Dell Archer appointed SVP of DEI at Golin

Archer will lead the agency's DEI strategy, communications, employee training and development.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Natasha O'Dell Archer appointed SVP of DEI at Golin

WASHINGTON: Golin has named Natasha O'Dell Archer as SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion. 

In the newly created role, Archer will lead the Interpublic Group firm's global DEI communications, strategic programming and employee training and development. She will be based in the agency's Washington, DC, office and report to Tiffiny Bolden, global head of human resources, who was hired last November with responsibilities that included DEI. 

Archer will build on the work done by Golin's DEI counsel and Team Pixel, a client-facing network of agency specialists who represent dimensions of diversity, and streamline inclusion initiatives at regional and local levels. 

At Golin, Archer plans to help communicators and content creators mold the implicit associations formed by consumers across global marketplaces.

"As a former content creator myself, I know the power that creativity impacts in the minds, behaviors and actions of the masses," Archer said in a statement. "Reshaping the cultural mindset of consumers starts from inside the agency."

Archer comes to Golin with more than 20 years of experience at communications, public policy and social justice organizations. Most recently, she founded and led Archer aDroit, a DEI consultancy that offered all-agency training for corporations and focused on allyship and making space for change through small group, large group and interactive sessions.

She has also spent time working for equity and allyship at The Opportunity Institute, Council for a Strong America, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and the U.S. Department of Education.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Read more

Natasha O'Dell Archer appointed SVP of DEI at Golin

Natasha O'Dell Archer appointed SVP of DEI at Golin

Longtime Disney communications lead Zenia Mucha to step down

Longtime Disney communications lead Zenia Mucha to step down

Victoria’s Secret calls viral video of in-store altercation ‘unsettling’

Victoria’s Secret calls viral video of in-store altercation ‘unsettling’

How ex-NRA chief David Keene was tricked into delivering a fake graduation speech

How ex-NRA chief David Keene was tricked into delivering a fake graduation speech

The PR Week: 7.13.2021: Sally Susman, Pfizer

The PR Week: 7.13.2021: Sally Susman, Pfizer

From mac & cheese ice cream to Airheads chicken sandwiches: Are brands getting too kooky with flavor mashups?

From mac & cheese ice cream to Airheads chicken sandwiches: Are brands getting too kooky with flavor mashups?

CEO advisory firm Orson launches with focus on AI

CEO advisory firm Orson launches with focus on AI

TikTok brings content trends to life in creator space

TikTok brings content trends to life in creator space

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Power players drive effective communication

Power players drive effective communication