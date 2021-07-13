Natasha O'Dell Archer appointed SVP of DEI at Golin

WASHINGTON: Golin has named Natasha O'Dell Archer as SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In the newly created role, Archer will lead the Interpublic Group firm's global DEI communications, strategic programming and employee training and development. She will be based in the agency's Washington, DC, office and report to Tiffiny Bolden, global head of human resources, who was hired last November with responsibilities that included DEI.

Archer will build on the work done by Golin's DEI counsel and Team Pixel, a client-facing network of agency specialists who represent dimensions of diversity, and streamline inclusion initiatives at regional and local levels.

At Golin, Archer plans to help communicators and content creators mold the implicit associations formed by consumers across global marketplaces.

"As a former content creator myself, I know the power that creativity impacts in the minds, behaviors and actions of the masses," Archer said in a statement. "Reshaping the cultural mindset of consumers starts from inside the agency."

Archer comes to Golin with more than 20 years of experience at communications, public policy and social justice organizations. Most recently, she founded and led Archer aDroit, a DEI consultancy that offered all-agency training for corporations and focused on allyship and making space for change through small group, large group and interactive sessions.

She has also spent time working for equity and allyship at The Opportunity Institute, Council for a Strong America, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and the U.S. Department of Education.