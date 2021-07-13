TikTok made me buy it: How Happy V used the platform to drive sales

At first, TikTok didn’t seem like a fit for vaginal wellness brand Happy V.

But after the platform began to explode in popularity, Happy V founder Daniella Levy decided to bite the bullet.

After sharing her own personal journey with bacterial vaginosis on the platform, women of all ages began to follow the brand’s page, and a boost in sales followed.

“We ended up selling out of all of our products within 48 hours,” Levy said. “It truly showed me the power of social media and TikTok.”

Happy V, which sells vitamins and probiotics for vaginal health, began to receive inquiries about what Levy referred to as typically a “very taboo subject.”

“Customers have told us they don't like to talk about this with anyone else. [Some have] even expressed embarrassment to tell their gynecologist, which is crazy,” she said. “So it's just opened up the dialogue and developed a sense of trust with people who watch our videos.”

Since launching its TikTok page, Happy V has posted content from advisor and OB/GYN Dr. Jessica Shepherd about how to identify signs of infection and key procedures to discuss with a medical professional. Happy V targets women between the ages of 18 and 45, but on TikTok, has received inquiries from girls as young as 16 that are afraid to discuss the topic with their parents.

Levy noted most engagement on TikTok comes from Black and Hispanic women, which are statistically more prone to vaginal infections due to lack of education and resources.

Since the initial video posted in January, Happy V has seen 15x subscriber growth to its products and its page has grown to more than 50,000 followers. Levy declined to disclose revenue growth, but said that the brand plans to continue to invest in short-form video for TikTok and Instagram.

