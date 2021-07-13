The PR Week: 7.13.2021: Sally Susman, Pfizer

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Sally Susman, EVP and chief corporate affairs officer at Pfizer.

Podcast topics:

2:27 - Susman talks about heading up comms for Pfizer during the sprint to develop the first coronavirus vaccine in record time, how to communicate vaccine safety effectively and respectfully, whether fully vaccinated people will need booster shots and and more.

11:51 - The PRWeek Power List hits its 15th anniversary; plus, what notable trends are apparent from the 50 honorees on this year’s list and why a background in politics is an asset for today’s comms pros.

19:57 - The Olympic Games will kick off in Tokyo this year after being delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic. What do the restrictions look like and what will they mean for sponsors, advertisers, and fans?

22:06 - Remembering MSL chief innovation officer Bryan Pedersen after his passing this weekend.

23:08 - Finn Partners acquires Barokas.

24:45 - The novelty food trend continues with Kraft launching a macaroni and cheese ice cream in partnership with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.