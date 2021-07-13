Channel 4 names new comms director

Reporting to chief marketing officer and inclusion & diversity director Zaid Al-Qassab, Bui-Van (pictured) will lead Channel 4’s corporate PR, and content and programme PR teams. He will also oversee the corporate brand and events teams in London and Channel 4’s new national HQ in Leeds.

In addition, Bui-Van will lead the broadcaster’s cross-departmental communications network, working with internal comms and policy & public affairs.

Channel 4 announced in January that director of communications and corporate affairs James MacLeod is to step down after nine years, amid a major reorganisation of comms and other functions.

Bui-Van's new role does not include internal comms, public affairs and public policy, which were have been overseen by MacLeod. He steps down this month but will continue to advise Channel 4 on the government’s new consultation relating to the broadcaster's future ownership and its review of public service broadcasting. Ministers are considering the idea of making Channel 4 a private company.

Bui-Van joins Channel 4 on 19 July, as the corporate, content comms, corporate brand and events teams move into an expanded marketing and viewer experience division led by Al-Qassab.

The expanded division will also include the new audience integration team, alongside existing marketing, brand, media, continuity and social teams, as well as in-house agencies 4Creative and 4Studio.

Reporting to Bui-Van will be head of corporate PR Victoria Gillespie, interim head of content & programme PR Sue Wilks, and Jason Hesse, head of corporate brand & events.

Before joining King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in 2016, Bui-Van held senior comms roles at The British Council, Viacom, English National Opera and the BBC. At the latter, he was part of the team that established the BBC's HQ in MediaCityUK, Salford.

Al-Qassab said: “I’m delighted to have someone with Sao’s breadth of experience joining Channel 4 and I’m looking forward to welcoming him to the team as we continue to deliver our Future4 strategy.”

Bui-Van said: “Channel 4 not only plays a vital role in, and makes a significant contribution to, the creative economy of the UK but it also fosters and encourages positive social impact, creating opportunities and giving a voice to diverse communities across the country. I am thrilled to be joining such an inspiring organisation.”

Former Channel 4 head of PR, content and programmes Donna Mathews left the broadcaster this spring to join BAFTA (The British Academy of Film and Television Arts) as executive director of PR and comms.