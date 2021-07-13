From mac & cheese ice cream to Airheads chicken sandwiches: Are brands getting too kooky with flavor mashups?

Ice cream maker Van Leeuwen and Kraft Heinz have teamed up to create a limited-edition macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream. The treat goes on sale this Wednesday (which is also National Macaroni & Cheese Day) at Van Leeuwen’s stores across the country and online.
And earlier this month, Airheads released a fried chicken sandwich, with the bun made out of 100% Airheads Xtremes candy.
Meanwhile, Mayoreo -- a mix of mayonnaise and Oreo cookies -- was also trending on social media last month. That concoction was actually a hoax made up by DoctorPhotograph, a Facebook and Instagram account that specializes in fake product designs. However, Heinz and Oreo said they were “intrigued” by the idea.
Could any of these brand flavor mashups actually work?
