From mac & cheese ice cream to Airheads chicken sandwiches: Are brands getting too kooky with flavor mashups?

Have brands lost their minds or are they onto something here?

Could any of these brand flavor mashups actually work?

Ice cream maker Van Leeuwen and Kraft Heinz have teamed up to create a limited-edition macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream. The treat goes on sale this Wednesday (which is also National Macaroni & Cheese Day) at Van Leeuwen’s stores across the country and online. 

And earlier this month, Airheads released a fried chicken sandwich, with the bun made out of 100% Airheads Xtremes candy.

Meanwhile, Mayoreo -- a mix of mayonnaise and Oreo cookies -- was also trending on social media last month. That concoction was actually a hoax made up by DoctorPhotograph, a Facebook and Instagram account that specializes in fake product designs. However, Heinz and Oreo said they were “intrigued” by the idea.

Could any of these brand flavor mashups actually work?

 

