CEO advisory firm Orson launches with focus on AI

Three advisory and communications veterans have launched an agency that will leverage AI to help their efforts supporting CEOs.

The agency, called Orson, is a strategy and communications advisory firm, based in Paris. The founders plan to combine their human expertise with the technological strength of AI to help leaders grow their organizations, while maintaining oversight on issues of reputation and crisis management. In particular, they plan to use AI to evaluate trust in companies and drive decision making.

The founders hope that this combined approach will leave leaders with no blind spots with regards to their stakeholders. To do so, they are developing tools that will “analyze trends, detect weak signals and respond to increasingly complex stakeholder relationships,” they said in a statement. Orson has partnered with AIQ, a global AI platform, to power their services.

More broadly, Orson aims to offer a holistic solution, helping its clients address short-term needs without jeopardizing the long-term vision for their organizations.

The firm was founded by Mouna Sepehri, Patrick Robert and Bertrand Chambenois. Sepehri has served as special adviser to the CEO at Groupe Renault; and Chambenois had served as partner and communications counselor at Tilder for four years.

Orson will have a presence in France, the U.K. and internationally, launching with a number of the founders’ existing clients.