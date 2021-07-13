Ogilvy Health makes statement of intent with senior social media promotion

As head of social media Rebecca Carter, who was previously social media director, is responsible for shaping and delivering Ogilvy Health's social media offer to clients and is the author of the agency’s biannual Social Check-up report, which reviews the global corporate social media channels of 15 leading pharma firms.

The 2020 edition of the report found that companies were performing well in terms of corporate identity, with 80 per cent of firms “operating at good Social Health by ensuring a consistent tonal and visual presence across channels”.

But it warned: “Conversely, Content was the weakest category, with 60 per cent of companies not operating at good Social Health.”

Carter joined Ogilvy Health as a social media manager in 2014. Her previous roles include digital managing editor at Bupa and digital content manager at Brandcast Media.

In addition to her promotion, Ogilvy Health has recruited three people to join its social team.

Eroica De Souza

Eroica De Souza (above) has joined from National Westminster Bank as a senior strategist, Natasha Finn from Lime Creative as a social media manager, and Frances Cassidy from Public Health England as a senior account manager.

Commenting on the hires, Carter said: “I’m delighted to welcome these significant additions to the team to fuel our next phase of growth, supporting our clients with a range of services from strategic intelligence to social-first content, right through to optimising paid promotional strategies.”

Antonia Betts, PR and influence lead at Ogilvy Health, said: “With public interest in the drug development process at an all-time high, engaging directly with customers, including the public, is both an expectation and a huge opportunity for our clients, who are utilising corporate social channels to engage with multiple stakeholders like never before.”