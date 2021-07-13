TikTok brings content trends to life in creator space

TikTok is opening a physical space in Westfield London, where it will highlight trends from the platform and allow creators to make content and interact with its brand.

Called the TikTok for You House, a reference to TikTok's For You feed, the experience, which is arranged over 4,000 square feet, comprises four themed rooms set over two floors. Opening on July 22 for two weeks, the pop-up will host workshops and be a space for content creation.

"The 'living room' is the hub of the house, showing the power of editing; 'The kitchen' will demonstrate viral recipes and cook-offs; 'The dressing room' will host beauty, fashion and transformation challenges; and 'the garden' will teach visitors the best sports tips and tricks and dance routines to achieve sporting TikTok fame.

From Monday to Wednesday, customers will be able to book slots in any of the rooms, where they can film creative content using interactive and live photo and video booths, while being offered complimentary TikTok merchandise.

Creators will be hosting workshops for people to attend from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. between Thursday and Sunday. These bookable sessions are designed for guests to learn, create and share their own content on Westfield London's in-centre screens and through livestreams hosted on talents' TikTok channels. Hosts include Kyle Thomas (@kylethomas), comedian Ehiz Ufuah (@_ehiz), Michelin star chef Poppy O'Toole (@poppycooks) and freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch (@jeremylynch) and Ben Black (@ben).

The venue will also run "trust and safety sessions" so parents can learn how to keep their teens safe on the platform.

This event is the first in a series of experiences to be hosted at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City that will reach consumers in "new and exciting ways" this summer.

Holly Harrison, fashion and retail brand partnerships at TikTok, said: "Creators are at the very heart of the TikTok experience, and to be able to celebrate them once again in real life with this incredible activation at Westfield London is a unique chance for our community to see the For You feed brought to life.

"The experience of video and retail are becoming increasingly intertwined and to be able to bring TikTok to life together with Westfield London was a challenge that our team relished," she added.

Westfield London's internal production team is delivering the project.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.