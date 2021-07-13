Jargon PR buys north-west agency

The three-strong Souter team will join Jargon, with founder Sue Souter becoming associate director, reporting to Jargon chief executive Simon Corbett (pictured). There are no redundancies linked to the acquisition, which takes the total team to 17 full-time staff.

Souter PR's clients will join Jargon's roster. They include Docutech, the document storage system provider; Kemtile, the hygienic flooring and drainage company; business advisory firm Leonard Curtis; the Roberts Bakery brand; and Everyday Loans, a direct loan lender.

Jargon PR billed fees of £1.4m in the 2019/2020 financial year. It said the acquisition of Souter PR, which is based near Manchester, will support its target of £2m this year.

In November 2020, Jargon snapped up Wales-based Vantage PR.

Corbett said: “The team at Souter PR bring with them impressive experience and contacts, as well as a client base of exciting and innovative businesses across the technology and business-to-business market.

“Manchester was recently named the fastesting-growing tech hub in Europe. Today’s acquisition will place the Jargon PR team at the heart of this incredible community, aligning the agency with the UK government’s ‘levelling up' agenda that continues to drive growth, investment and innovation across the region.”

Souter said: “After working closely with the Jargon PR team over the last few months, we’re excited to officially merge with the agency. Simon and his team strive to create national and international PR campaigns that support businesses in achieving their objectives, and we’re confident they’re the perfect partner for us."

The cost of the new acquisition has not been disclosed.