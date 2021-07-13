Asda hires Cow and Finn in new two-agency roster

The supermarket giant has appointed Cow and Finn following a competitive pitch process. The agencies will work with the Asda PR team on a project basis throughout the year.

As part of the communications restructure, Asda will bring its consumer press office in-house – adding new press office manager and senior press officer roles to its communications team. Asda will continue to work with Morrow Communications in Northern Ireland, Lee Publicity for George, and IMP for social media storytelling and listening.

The new model sees an end to Asda’s four-year partnership with Mischief PR – who it has worked with on a retainer basis for Asda brand press office and campaigns.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We’ve had a great partnership with Mischief over the last four years and delivered some great work together that we are really proud of, but the time is right for us to expand our in-house team of experts and work with agency partners on campaigns in a new and exciting way,”

Cow founder and MD Sian Morgan added: "This is a really significant and exciting time to join the Asda roster and the opportunity for us to work together on delivering high-impact, creative work. Asda plays a huge part in the lives of millions of families every day. It helped to keep the country going through the pandemic and remains just as important as we open up again. We can't wait to get started."

Richard Rawlins, founder of Finn, said: “We are beyond excited to be appointed to the ASDA roster. As experts in progressive FMCG communications the chance to work with an iconic grocery retailer is a massive moment in our agency history. We can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Mischief MD Greg Jones told PRWeek: "We've had grateful years, thoroughly enjoyed it and delighted that we're going out on a high with our delivering kindness campaign, which has picked up multiple awards. We wish them the best of luck with their new roster model."