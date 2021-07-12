MSL chief innovation officer Bryan Pedersen dead at age 40

NEW YORK: MSL's U.S. chief innovation officer Bryan Pedersen died suddenly over the weekend at age 40.

MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman confirmed the news Monday in a LinkedIn post recalling Pedersen’s "one-of-a-kind talent."

Littman said the agency will be focused on celebrating Pedersen's life and work while supporting his family, friends and colleagues.

"[Pedersen's] energy, his enthusiasm, his smile and his warmth lit up every room," she said. "He was always genuine, with the kindest words of support and an empathetic ear. He saw potential in everyone and encouraged all of us to stretch and grow in every way possible."

Pedersen spent 15 years in the digital innovation space across startups, agencies and organizations.

He began his career in startups, an early employee of companies that would go on to raise over $85 million and focus in diverse areas of mobile technology, analytics, consumer targeting and social networking.

Pedersen joined MSL in 2019 from FleishmanHillard, where he was partner and digital practice lead. He also led Marina Maher Communications' consumer digital and influencer practice and was a VP of digital at Edelman.

Additionally, he founded social agency 3Degrees under Media Storm. Under Pedersen’s leadership, the agency was profitable within its first 12 months.

In February, Pedersen became a Dashboard 25 honoree.

Pedersen had guest lectured on emerging media at New York University and Pace University, discussed influencers on Good Morning America and was a mentor for NYU’s Stern School of Business.

In his spare time, Pedersen played tennis competitively in the United States Tennis Association.

He is survived by his parents, brother and five-year-old daughter Natasha.