Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump

Kraft Heinz has teamed up with food-and-drink social publisher Twisted and Samsung's Whisk platform to launch the first branded partnership using TikTok's Jump feature.

Jump, which launched on TikTok a few weeks ago, allows users to click straight through to third parties from the video-sharing app. The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app, which the South Korean technology company bought in 2019.

More generally, the Jump feature enables creators to link their content to third-party providers, apps, mini-programmes and services, "opening up new opportunities to attract revenue from advertisers who want to connect consumers to a brand action," in this case a grocery shopping cart.

Whisk Jump was one of the first Jumps to launch on TikTok, and aims to help users organize their recipes, plan meals and shop for groceries. It also allows viewers of Twisted’s content to head straight to the Whisk app to view and save the full "Classico x twisted pesto and tomato babka" recipe and shop all the branded ingredients required to make it.

Alan Kleinerman, head of disruptive innovation, KSB, at The Kraft Heinz Company, said: "We are thrilled to be working with true innovation partners like Twisted and Whisk to learn how to better convert engaging TikTok content into actionable brand campaigns that lead to business results and deeper relationships with our consumers."

Nick Holzherr, head of Whisk, added: "TikTok and Whisk have helped alleviate a long-standing problem that recipe creators face: how to allow TikTok users to view and save full recipe content. Not only are TikTok creators using Whisk to add recipes previously published online; they're also sharing unique TikTok recipes that don't exist anywhere else."

Food content and recipe videos have been extremely popular on TikTok. The hashtag #recipe has been used more than 18.7 billion times and #food 158 billion times. During the pilot phase for TikTok Jump, users clicked through to Whisk more than 2 million times on recipes from a select number of TikTok creators.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.