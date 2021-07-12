News Direct, DS Simon Media team up

NEW YORK: News and content distribution platform News Direct and satellite media and distribution company DS Simon Media have reached an agreement to combine their offerings to help customers increase the impact of their campaigns with video content.

Via the agreement, users will have access to the distribution reach of News Direct and the multimedia content creation services of DS Simon.

The offerings include a satellite media tour and digital asset direct distribution bundle. Through this, customers will have access to satellite media tours, which would allow them to participate in broadcast interviews remotely. Digital asset direct, in turn, allows users to share multimedia content with a headline and caption without a press release to streamline the distribution process.

Via the offering, customers are guaranteed 25 to 30 TV and radio interviews. DS Simon will handle logistics, while News Direct will manage the dissemination of a release across its multichannel distribution platform.

The two companies will also offer News Direct Video Release, encompassing end-to-end support on the production of a 60-second interview, which will be distributed on News Direct’s platform. More broadly, customers will have access to support for b-roll production and in-person video for PR events.

News Direct inked a number of partnerships this year, including with Pop Culture Newswire and the Public Relations Global Network. North Sixth Group also made a strategic investment in News Direct this summer.