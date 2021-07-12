From the editor-in-chief: Say hello to the new PRWeek

As we prepare excitedly to reintroduce in-person events, we’ve modernised PRWeek’s logo and refreshed our website to bring you even more of the best information and insight about the business of PR and communication, which is rising fast up the corporate and political agenda.

We’ve gone back to the future to upgrade our logo, which takes the best elements of the original PRWeek look and feel – we’ve been around since the mid-1980s, remember, albeit print-only back then – but updates it for the 2020s.

Meanwhile the new PRWeek.com makes it much easier to access our unparalleled news, analysis, opinion, events and special reports on this thriving industry.

This fresh site is optimised for mobile use and based on a ‘Netflix-style’ series of horizontal scrolling content carousels, with each module on our homepage showcasing a different element of the PRWeek brand.

We’ve also made it an even more effective channel for the increasing number of partners who use our Content Labs opportunity to reach PRWeek’s influential audiences.

All this comes as we fiinalise plans for our growing portfolio of live events – awards schemes, conferences and specialist seminar – to start taking place in person again after an 18-month hiatus.

These are due to kick off in October with the PRWeek UK Awards (20 October) and the Corporate & Public Affairs Summit (date TBC).

Although PRWeek continues to expand digitally, this is an industry (public relations!) that also thrives on face-to-face contact, relationships and networking.

The new website is an evolving vehicle. Please let us know what you think of it and how we can improve it even further. If you want to upgrade to a full subscription, please click here to review your options.

In the meantime, enjoy the new site and explore the endless information and insight available through PRWeek’s changing and growing professional offering.