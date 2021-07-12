'Clients and agencies need to produce braver work' - Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

I started in finance, but after a while, I was drawn towards the creative industry, so I took an evening course in creativity where I met Kenneth Kaadtman (creative director of Mindshare DK at the time) and, I was so lucky that he offered me a placement. After that, I went to SCA 2.0 where I learned more than I could have dreamed of, and then it took off from there. In my last months of school, I met my current ECD Indy Selvarajah. And after having jumped between agencies a bit he suddenly messaged me and my creative partner and offered us a job, which we took without hesitation.

What's been your creative career highlight?

Creating KFC’s Christmas campaign (below) from the beginning and seeing it out on the streets. Not everything made it into the final work, but it was still really fun to work on.

... and lowlight?

There will always be great campaigns that are never made and executions that don’t end up being chosen. But I think my lowlight was having to leave the industry for a short time due to mental health. This is why I believe agencies need to focus more on their employees' mental health.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in) and why?

Change the Ref empty graduation (below) by far. It’s such a powerful statement. It shows a reality that many people are not willing to see.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

By stepping away from it. Leave the notebook and laptop and do something else. Read, watch a series or movie, do a workout or do nothing. Creativity can’t be forced and it’s all about connecting the dots between things you see or hear outside of the PR industry and your creative output.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

The PR industry needs to move away from traditional PR, and create more work rooted in culture. There is a lack of the kind of work that puts insights and culturally relevant ideas first, instead of focusing on just creating attention. Also clients and agencies alike needs to start producing braver work or risk falling behind their competitors.