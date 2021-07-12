Hanbury Strategy boosts corporate reputation offer with partner hire from Edelman

The appointment marks Hanbury Strategy's continuing expansion into corporate reputation work.

Leo Wood has spent the past 15 years in London, New York and Hong Kong in senior roles at Edelman, FTI Consulting, MHP and Starbucks.

His most recent post was executive vice-president at Edelman New York’s reputation practice, where he had transferred from the senior leadership team in the agency’s Hong Kong office.

Wood relocated back to the UK at the end of last year and is now based at Hanbury Strategy’s office in London, where he is managing programmes “that cut across communications disciplines and works across industry sectors”, according to the agency.

He is part of the consultancy's leadership team, working working with founders Ameet Gill and Paul Stephenson to grow its strategic communications services. His arrival brings the firm's total number of partners to 10.

Hanbury Strategy, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September, said it has “experienced exponential growth since inception” and is “on track to double its annual revenue in 2021”.

Gill commented: “We’re delighted to add someone with Leo’s experience and calibre to our top team. His appointment is a significant next step in our growth and our offering, as we aim to develop a comprehensive strategic communications offer – which will help corporates and CEOs tell their story in an increasingly challenging environment.”

Wood said: “Hanbury has enjoyed stellar growth but it’s only just the beginning. Ameet, Paul and the talented team have created an exceptional place to be with outstanding clients. I’m looking forward to helping write the next chapter in our quest to become the UK’s defining strategic communications consultancy.”

Wood's hiring comes just weeks after Hanbury Strategy made several high-profile appointments. These included bringing in Iain Carter, a former political director for the Conservative Party, as a director; and Anna Wallace, from WPI Strategy, and Charlotte Lang, who was previously a director in Weber Shandwick’s public affairs team, as partners.



Earlier this year, the agency revealed it was spinning out its core functions – in public affairs and comms, policy and research, and political technology – to attract future investors.

