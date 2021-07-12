Barnado's comms chief returns to public sector with London council role

The role marks a return to public sector comms for Sharma after three “terrific years” spent at the childrens’ charity, during which he was listed in PRWeek’s Top 10 in charity comms.

He is leading Hounslow Borough Council’s media, campaigns, public affairs, digital, design and internal comms teams “in support of a 'One Hounslow' recovery and resurgence from the pandemic, as well as the full range of day today council activity”, according to Sharma’s LinkedIn profile.

In an interview on social media, he described how he grew up in Brent and Hounslow and worked in perfume and cosmetics at World Duty Free after university, having dropped out of army officer training.

"That was my most extreme, and only, career switch!" he said.

Sharma also shared details of his past, such as a brief stint as a reality TV contestant on a BBC 2 survival show called Bare Necessities more than 20 years ago. “We were in the pilot episode where professionals were pitted against each other for resilience and survival skills.”

He commented on how he wants to build on what the Hounslow Council comms team has already done. “We have so much to shout about, and the team has been ensuring we aren’t hiding our light under a bushel – but (to mix metaphors terribly) we should turn up the volume.”

In another post on social media, before taking up his new role, he said: “Good, unsung local public services in Hounslow and Brent have helped members of the Sharma family through domestic violence, mental health crisis, multiple rehousing and substance addiction over four decades – well before the age of social media virtue signalling. Small discretionary acts by an army of people who are just plain good – make all the difference.”

He added: “That's why I'm thrilled to be joining the amazing campaigns, media, public affairs, digital engagement and internal comms teams at Hounslow Council.”

Career

Sharma spent three years working as a PR consultant at Weber Shandwick before moving into public sector comms when he took a job as a press and publicity officer at the Metropolitan Police in 2001.

A series of comms roles followed at the Ministry of Defence, Department for International Development, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Ministry of Justice UK, Cabinet Office and No. 10.

Sharma left his job as head of strategic comms at the Prime Minister’s office and Cabinet Office to move to Barnardo’s in 2018.