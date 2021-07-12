Movers & Shakers: The Hoffman Agency, Teneo, The EON Group and more

Microsoft Hong Kong appointed The Hoffman Agency as its PR agency of record. The agency will work to strengthen Microsoft's position as a leading technology partner for Hong Kong businesses with a focus on cloud computing, hybrid workplace and cybersecurity. It will strengthen Microsoft's communications efforts, especially with the company’s 30th anniversary and the upcoming launch of Azure Availability Zones in Hong Kong. The agency will also be responsible for developing external communications programs to showcase how Microsoft Hong Kong is using its technologies to empower individuals, businesses and organizations across different sectors.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has named Naveen Soni as director, corporate communications & public relations. Soni has over two decades of experience in communications, strategic business advocacy, marketing and business journalism and previously held roles at UPL, Welspun Group, Wadia Group, Hubtown, and PUG India where he was responsible for driving strategic communications and working on internal and external stakeholder engagement programmes.

South China Morning Post announced that Elsie Cheung Hoi-sze is stepping down as chief operating officer effective July 30 after a 20-year stint with the newspaper publisher. She has been COO since 2011, a tenure that coincides with SCMP's transition from a local newspaper to a globally minded digital-media platform. Her remit included all business operations, including advertising, marketing, circulation, and recruitment services. She held roles as head of sales and director of advertising prior to her appointment as COO, and also spent time with TVB and Hong Kong Telecom earlier in her career.

Content and social agency Daresay has been appointed by Tata Consumer Products and NSW Government’s Department of Education, following competitive pitches. Daresay, sister agency to The Works, part of Capgemini, has been named as the social agency of record by Tata Consumer Products for its Good Earth Teas as it launches the new range of herbal teas across social media. Daresay beat out four other agencies to secure the business. New South Wales Department of Education has appointed Daresay for its Vocational Education and Training (VET) program. The agency will produce a video content series to demonstrate how vocational education and training can lead to a dream career and financial stability.

Patricia Heiberger has joined Teneo as managing director in Hong Kong. Heiberger has experience covering mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and capital markets transactions across APAC. Prior to this, she was the regional managing editor of publications Mergermarket and Dealreporter, where she drove editorial coverage and managed operations across Greater China, Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, Korea and India. Through her experience on covering cross border M&As, she has built an expertise in policy issues, especially in relation to Chinese companies.

The EON Group has appointed four new business heads by way of internal promotions. Denise Ching and Joanarc Sales are appointed as joint business unit heads of EON PR, Pam Enriquez as business unit head of Tangerine (EON’s experiential marketing arm), and Erielle Pineda as business unit head of DiG (EON’s digital arm).

Glad U Came has won the PR mandate for Indian personal care brand Heyday which offers organic sanitary napkins and diapers among other products. The Mumbai-based agency will oversee Heyday's media and influencer duties.