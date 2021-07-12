COVID-19 comms boosts Mayor’s press office budget

The budget in 2020/21 rose by 12 per cent to £1,097,295 from £977,912 the previous year, according to figures recently released by Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, to the London Assembly.

The statistics cover the past seven years and show that the budget has risen by 51 per cent during this period – from £725,071 in 2014/15 to more than £1m in 2020/21.

Sarah Brown, mayoral director, communications, is the highest paid of Sadiq Khan's directors, on a salary of £127,000, while Felicity Appleby, Mayoral director, political and public affairs, is paid £112,000.

The budget includes the cost of a media monitoring contract provided to the Mayor and the London Assembly, Transport for London, Crossrail and the Metropolitan Police.

The 16-strong press office is led by Sam Hart, head of media, and her deputy, Jonathan Weisgard. Press officers are grouped in four main areas: transport; economic development, housing, land and environment; culture, education and health; and crime and policing.

The official figures were disclosed in response to a question by Shaun Bailey, a Conservative member of the London Assembly who stood against Khan as a candidate for London Mayor in May.

In a statement to PRWeek, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “As Mayor of one of the largest cities in the world, Sadiq makes no apology for engaging with the media in order to keep Londoners informed about key decisions that impact their lives.”

They added: “This is an extremely challenging time for our city and our country, and the Mayor is clear that communications will continue to play a vital role in supporting our city’s safe recovery – providing crucial public health messaging, encouraging vaccination take-up and supporting Londoners and people from across the UK to safely enjoy all our city has to offer.

“In addition to the annual cost of inflation, two fixed-term press officer roles were created in 2017 in response to significantly increased workload and responsibilities and the need to strengthen the team’s ability to respond to a major incident, following the terror attacks on London and the Grenfell fire.”

