Bibi Hilton to depart IPG

Bibi Hilton (pictured) told PRWeek she is taking a few months off to spend time with her daughter before deciding her next move. This is her last week at IPG.

Hilton announced she was stepping down as Golin managing director in 2019, having spent 13 years at the agency, including five years leading the London office. Since then, she has been global engagement director for Unilever at Interpublic Group.

Hilton, who is also a former president of Women in PR, was credited for overseeing the immplementation of a several progressive employment policies during her time at Golin, including the 'Golin B&B' scheme to house new interns rent-free.

In March 2020, Golin announced the appointment of Ondine Whittington as its London group managing director – a role that oversees the leadership of Golin and its healthcare arm, Virgo Health.