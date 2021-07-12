News

Coca-Cola comms veteran Joan O’Connor joins Subway

Joan O’Connor is leaving Coca-Cola after two decades in senior comms roles to join Subway as head of brand and corporate communications across EMEA.

by John Harrington / Added 2 hours ago

Coca-Cola comms veteran Joan O’Connor joins Subway

In her new position, Joan O’Connor (pictured) will lead Subway's public relations and corporate comms across EMEA as the quick-service restaurant chain looks to expand its footprint across the region. She will report to Louise Wardle, EMEA vice-president of marketing.

O’Connor has spent two decades at Coca-Cola, latterly as European brand communications/PR director. She was responsible for leading and implementing major campaigns across Europe, including Share a Coke, 2012 Olympics, the global rollout of Vitamin Water, the European launch of Fuze Tea and the launch of Coca-Cola Zero in Europe.

Wardle said: “We are very excited that Joan will be joining the Subway team. Her experience helps us create a new strategic direction for our communications across our iconic Subway brand as well as… build and drive our storytelling across our sustainability and community programmes.”

Subway, the world’s largest quick-service restaurant chain, with almost 40,000 sites in more than 100 countries, last year appointed MSL to handle its UK and EMEA corporate reputation brief. It also hired Taylor Herring – since acquired by MSL owner Publicis – for consumer PR.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now