Coca-Cola comms veteran Joan O’Connor joins Subway

In her new position, Joan O’Connor (pictured) will lead Subway's public relations and corporate comms across EMEA as the quick-service restaurant chain looks to expand its footprint across the region. She will report to Louise Wardle, EMEA vice-president of marketing.

O’Connor has spent two decades at Coca-Cola, latterly as European brand communications/PR director. She was responsible for leading and implementing major campaigns across Europe, including Share a Coke, 2012 Olympics, the global rollout of Vitamin Water, the European launch of Fuze Tea and the launch of Coca-Cola Zero in Europe.

Wardle said: “We are very excited that Joan will be joining the Subway team. Her experience helps us create a new strategic direction for our communications across our iconic Subway brand as well as… build and drive our storytelling across our sustainability and community programmes.”

Subway, the world’s largest quick-service restaurant chain, with almost 40,000 sites in more than 100 countries, last year appointed MSL to handle its UK and EMEA corporate reputation brief. It also hired Taylor Herring – since acquired by MSL owner Publicis – for consumer PR.