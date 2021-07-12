Finn Partners acquires tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications with offices in Seattle and Denver.

Howie Barokas, founder, and Karli Barokas, CEO of Barokas Communications, will join Finn as managing partners and become part of the agency’s global tech practice leadership team. Barokas will initially keep its branding before being fully integrated into Finn.

Barokas serves early stage, emerging and high growth technology companies nationally across enterprise, B2B and consumer tech with a full suite of PR services.

With the acquisition, Finn is growing its tech practice, strengthening Finn's ability to work with early stage, emerging and high-growth technology companies. Finn wants to capitalize on the dynamic economic growth in the country’s Western region, specifically within Seattle and Denver.

"The addition of Barokas will especially enable us to expand our expertise with earlier stage companies, which has always been a high growth, high opportunity sector," Finn Partners founding managing partner and CEO Peter Finn said in a statement. "We’ve long wanted to be in the high-growth markets of Seattle and Denver; it was just a matter of finding the right partner."

Despite operating independently for 23 years, the Barokas couple saw the power and potential of partnering with a larger agency.

"Finn expressed a great deal of interest in our geographic regions and we see immense opportunity to bring the Finn brand to the greater Seattle and Denver markets," said Karli Barokas. "Joining Finn allows us to offer a much broader set of services, such as digital and creative, for clients that often want these initiatives integrated with PR."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Finn is expanding its ranks to almost 200 tech-focused colleagues globally with more than $30 million in tech sector revenues. Finn's global employee count swells to 863, and the agency's US practice grows to 620.

Finn Partners bought a minority investment in its firm back from Stagwell Group and sold its stake in Wye Communications, which was established as a jointly owned conflict shop for clients of the two organizations.

In June, Finn also acquired Atlanta-based health technology communications firm Agency Ten22.