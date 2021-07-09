Indie PR and ad agencies form ‘hybrid working’ office-share partnership

Kindred staff will work from Creature’s Shoreditch office on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Creature employees will use the space on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The two independent agencies, which have no previous commercial ties, view this as a pragmatic approach to returning to the office as COVID-19 restrictions ease and new working patterns emerge.

Many agencies have been grappling with new working models that combine office and remote working, with the majority indicating that they do not intend to return to having staff working in their offices full-time.

This has created challenges for agencies tied to expensive lease arrangements that they will no longer use at full capacity.

Kindred’s 38 staff have been working remotely since the government advised businesses to ‘work from home’ where possible in March last year.

When the lease on the agency’s Westminster office came to an end last September, its leaders began to consider different working regimes.

“The pandemic has forced agencies to evolve and innovate. The five-day-a-week model feels very outdated now, and it’s not how our people want to work. They’ve told us they want the option to come together as a full team on a regular basis, but they don’t want to be in the office every day. So we’ve changed our office set-up in response to this,” Kindred’s joint managing director Sharon Bange said.

“Flexible working is a key part of our agency culture, so why not apply that mindset to how we use office space? We found a like-minded partner in Creature – an agency that’s progressive in its working practices. It made sense – both commercially and culturally – for us to partner on an ‘office share’.”

Kindred’s ‘whatever works for you’ approach to flexible working has allowed team members to relocate to further away from London, as staff will only need to commute two days a week, or as required, when the Government’s guidance to return to workplaces kicks in – which is expected to happen later this month.

Creature founder and chief executive Dan Cullen-Shute added: “When Creature first adopted the 3:2 last year, we immediately saw benefits – happier people and better work as a result. We knew we had to make this stick – and avoid drifting back to ‘the old ways’ over time.

“Part of the challenge was what to do with the office on the days we weren’t using it – because an empty office isn’t good for the community we’re based in, or for the office itself; and that’s where Kindred came into it. A brilliant bunch of people, with a very similar approach and philosophy, making sure that the offices on Curtain Road are buzzing, whichever of the two businesses happens to be in residence.”