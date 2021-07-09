Insurer creates CPR safety tattoos to help adults treat young swimmers

The 'Marked for life' initiative aims to help adults educate themselves about how to practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation on children.

CPR conducted immediately when a drowning incident occurs can mean the difference between life and death, but 60 per cent of Swedish adults do not know how to correctly perform it.

The insurer has created temporary children's tattoos that will be handed out throughout Sweden this summer that illustrate the four vital steps in conducting CPR on children near water, which are: save; conduct rescue breathing; chest compressions; and alarm.

The campaign aims to help prevent the most cause of accidental deaths among one- to six-year-olds in Sweden.

“Saving a child differs from saving an adult. In order to make all adults aware of the importance of the right knowledge of CPR, we are now launching the initiative 'Marked for life',” said Alexandra Björnsson, a children and water safety expert at Trygg-Hansa.

“To conduct CPR demands practical knowledge and reoccurring practice. Theoretical knowledge is far from enough to know how to act and take action should the unimaginable take place when visiting a beach this summer.”

Across Sweden, 80,000 life buoys from Trygg-Hansa have been installed to increase the security at lakes and beaches. At 10 popular beach spots in Sweden, Trygg-Hansa has installed boxes near the buoys where beachgoers can get their own tattoo and read about water safety and CPR on children.

In addition, the Swedish Lifesaving Society will hand out tattoos to the 30,000 children who take part in the NGO's summer swimming schools across Sweden.