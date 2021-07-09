Auto brand Rivian hires corporate affairs director to expand globally

Harry Porter will be based in London and lead corporate affairs as Rivian scales across the region.

He joins from the global electric vehicle-sharing company Bird, where he oversaw comms in EMEA as one of the company’s first team members outside the US.

He has previously worked as a senior comms lead at Uber, where he helped shape the company’s narrative outside the US.

Earlier in his career, Porter worked at Freuds for more than eight years. While there he specialised in launching US tech companies in Europe, including SurveyMonkey, Airbnb and Viagogo.

He also handled corporate comms and crisis and issues for global companies such as Mars Inc, Airbnb and Royal Bank of Scotland, as well as the London 2012 Olympics Torch Relay.

“It’s an unbelievably exciting time to be joining Rivian,” Porter said. “The company has some very ambitious but achievable goals, and I could not be happier to play my part in helping the team achieve them. Not only is Rivian shaking up what is possible with electric vehicles, it’s also challenging everyone to think more about our planet and the lifestyles we live.”

In March, Rivian appointed former Freuds managing director Nick Mulholland as vice-president of communications.

Mulholland said: “As the Rivian communications function continues to expand to meet the needs of a scaling organisation, we are fortunate to bring in someone as talented as Harry to head corporate affairs.

"I’ve witnessed him constantly challenging what’s possible and finding innovative ways of tackling the various challenges businesses face. I’m delighted he has joined us on this adventure.”