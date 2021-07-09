Gleneagles hires agency for social and digital brief

Tribera will be responsible for organic social media and Digital PR for the five-star hotel, helping the famous golf resort continue to appeal to previous guests and attract new ones for leisure or corporate bookings.

Located in Perthshire, Scotland, Gleneagles is a luxury hotel famous for its championship golf courses. It was a winner of Best Hotel in the World in The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2020.

“It’s important to us to choose an agency partner that fully understands the brand but also brings something new to the party,” Gleneagles commercial director Jane McGee said.

“Tribera showed that it approaches content very differently to other agencies and we were impressed with the way it can engage customers with meaningful interactions that lead to a deeper, more lasting relationship with our brand. We cannot wait to see what the relationship brings in the forthcoming months.”

Fran Nolan, Tribera’s managing director, added: “We answered the brief with a strategy that merged market and consumer insight to ensure our thinking, approach and creativity resonate with the target audience.

“The service the hotel offers is so personalised, it really is something special for anyone staying there. We can’t wait to be part of their exciting growth plans, which includes the launch of a new Gleneagles Townhouse concept in Edinburgh.”