Ogilvy picks Bob Poulin to lead government practice

WASHINGTON: Ogilvy has hired Bob Poulin to lead the agency's government practice as MD and chief growth officer.

Based in the firm’s DC office, Poulin is responsible for providing senior-level counsel to Ogilvy’s federal and state clients, identifying new areas for growth and impact and increasing the agency's visibility within the market.

He reports to group MD Rachel Caggiano, who leads the DC office.

Ogilvy's government practice has a history of partnering with public sector clients to address health, safety, financial, environmental and other issues through behavioral marketing communications and public education programs.

Poulin plans to continue developing new business and growth by leveraging Ogilvy’s core strength in driving social change through meaningful, creative PR and communications.

"We will be expanding our engagement with small and large partners who share our vision in promoting and fostering real, measurable social impact at the intersection of culture and policy in government," Poulin said. "We will also be focused on developing a growth and innovation culture that provides solutions for government agencies focused on cutting-edge strategies in health, resilience, customer experience and other highly critical areas of interest for government, citizens and other stakeholders."

To ensure that Ogilvy's government clients continue to benefit from the agency's creativity, Poulin is the ideal leader, said Caggiano.

"[Poulin] understands that impact happens when you create at the intersection of modern capabilities, rich cultural insights and world-class talent," she said. "His experience building sales and marketing organizations from the ground up in both government and commercial sectors, his strong entrepreneurial spirit, his business and tech acumen and his focus on results are what we need to accelerate growth for the government practice."

Most recently, Poulin was chief growth officer at AgencyQ, where he developed strategies to drive revenue through all digital channels for clients in government, B2B, B2C and nonprofits.

Poulin has also served as president of Havas Helia, the data, analytics, CRM and customer insight business unit of Havas Worldwide. There, he drove results through a focus on customer experience and citizen engagement, marketing technology, human-centered design, data and analytics and other service areas.

On July 26, Kim Johnson will become global CEO of Ogilvy Health. For the last 18 months Johnson served as EVP of global clients for Ogilvy parent company WPP. She replaces former global CEO Kate Cronin, who departed the agency last month to become chief brand officer at Moderna.

Earlier this month, Ogilvy Health promoted Shannon Walsh to president of PR for North America.