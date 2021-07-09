Finsbury Glover Hering adds two MDs to pan-European team

Reinhard Hönighaus is joining Finsbury Glover Hering's Berlin and Brussels team as managing director to further expand the agency's pan-European strategic comms capabilities, it said. He previously oversaw the European Commission’s media strategy in Germany, first for President Barroso, then President Juncker, and most recently President von der Leyen.

In addition, former Brunswick director Ayrton Thevissen is joining the leadership team of Finsbury Glover Hering's Government Relations, Policy and Advocacy practice in Brussels as managing director.

Henriette Peucker, partner at Finsbury Glover Hering in Brussels, said: “At a time when navigating the political, societal and communications challenges between the national and European level is more crucial than ever for our clients, with Reinhard Hönighaus and Ayrton Thevissen we are adding to our breadth and depth of advisory expertise in an international context."

WPP completed the merger of sister consultancies Finsbury, Hering Schuppener and Glover Park Group to form the global network Finsbury Glover Hering in January, as it named new regional chief executives.

WPP said Finsbury Glover Hering was among the drivers of like-for-like revenue growth in the holding company's PR arm in the first quarter of the year.