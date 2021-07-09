How Heinz Ketchup is pushing hot dog and bun companies to sell equal quantities

News

A petition to correct widespread packaging discrepancies has thousands of signatures.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH: Ever notice how hot dogs come in packages of 10 but hot-dog buns come in packages of eight? What gives? Well, Heinz Ketchup wants to put an end to the madness. 

For National Hot Dog Month, the brand has launched a petition at HeinzHotDogPact.com to broker negotiations between bun and weiner companies to finally sell equal quantities. The petition started on Tuesday, and by Thursday had 13,500 signatures. The petition can be signed through the end of the month. 

“Our goal is to take the signatures to wiener and bun companies next month in hopes of seeing real change later this summer,” said Daniel Gotlib, Kraft Heinz’s associate director of brand building and innovation.

As for whether any hot dog or bun companies have responded, Gotlib said, “We’ve got some promising leads from bread bakers and Oscar Mayer has had some creative ideas, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

The brand's U.S. PR partners at ICF Next worked in partnership with Heinz Canada's PR team The Colony Project to generate peak awareness of the campaign in North America. A joint press release was issued in Canada and the U.S. on Tuesday morning, and the team conducted widespread pitching across regions to let consumers know how they can show support signing Heinz's petition, said Gotlib.

Heinz Ketchup is promoting the Hot Dog Pact across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with photos and videos both in the U.S. and Canada, as well as out-of-home advertising in Canada only.

The brand has also “added fuel to the fire,” Gotlib added, by teaming up with Canadian artist and musician Lubalin to help “create a groundswell of conversation around this important hot dog-bun issue and lend more third party credibility to our petition efforts.”

In a TikTok video, Lubalin created a song based on social media banter about the packaging discrepancy.

@lubalin

#ad if anyone can bring big wiener and big bun together, it's @heinz_ca HeinzHotDogPact.com �� #coolingmistakes #hotdogs

♬ original sound - Lubalin

"While the decision isn't ours to make, we hope that the Heinz Hot Dog Pact will drive meaningful change as the iconic condiment of summer and staple at every BBQ that's been making hot dogs complete for over 150 years," Gotlib said.

