Movers & Shakers: Taylor Herring, Red, Lansons, KFC, Teneo, BCW, H+K and more

Lansons has appointed Sam Sharpe as board director. Sharpe spent seven years at Cognito, where she ran integrated accounts across the EMEA region and established an ESG and sustainability practice. She will support and grow Lansons’ integrated marketing communications offer with her experience in brand strategy and multichannel campaigning.

KFC UK & Ireland has promoted marketing director Jack Hinchliffe to chief marketing officer after nearly seven years in the business. He will succeed Meg Farren, who is leaving the business in August.

Mischief account director Vishal Rana has joined Taylor Herring as a senior account director.

Red Consultancy has appointed Emily Morgan, formerly head of the agency's Life consumer unit, to the new role of operations and innovation managing director.

Bar Council communications manager Shiryn Sayani – a PRWeek 30 Under 30 alumna and highly commended at the PRWeek Awards last year, is moving to lead communications at the Race Equality Foundation.

BCW has appointed Tom Malcom as group managing director of its Consumer division and head of transformation. The consultancy has also promoted Paola Nicolaides and Lee Waite to deputy managing directors of the practice in a leadership restructure, following the departure of Ed Green.

Teneo has appointed Ursula Burns, former chief executive of Xerox, as chairwoman in the aftermath of former chief executive Declan Kelly's resignation.

Hallam has hired Kier Humphreys as experience director. He brings more than 14 years of agency experience and will lead Hallam’s creative, digital experience and conversion rate optimisation offering. Humphreys has previously worked with national and international brands including PwC and Virgin’s Formula E racing team.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Danielle Leach and James Drewer as managing directors of its Corporate Affairs + Advisory practice.

Former CNN Business emerging markets editor and anchor John Defterios has joined APCO Worldwide as a senior advisor.

Lewis has hired 3 Monkeys Zeno head of corporate brand Sarah Ogden as its managing director in London. She succeeds Ruth Jones, who left the business last year.

Technology comms agency Missive has promoted Gemma Dunn and Hannah Devoy to director.

Piers Dennison – a former partner and head of investor relations at Park Square Capital – has joined the investment industry comms and reputation management specialist consultancy Greenbrook.

Anna Macarthur, deputy head of media at NHS England and Improvement, will be seconded to St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.