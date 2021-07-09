Pitch Update: St Austell, Immediate Media Co, Digitopia, Upp and more

St Austell Brewery has hired Wild Card as its PR agency to unveil a “vibrant new look” for its flagship lager brand, Korev (pictured). Wild Card has been appointed to drive a multiplatform brand awareness campaign, showcasing Korev’s new look, which launches this summer.

ESG advisory Longevity Partners has appointed The PHA Group as its UK corporate PR agency.

Immediate Media Co. – the special interest content and platform company, whose brands include Radio Times and BBC Good Food – has appointed PR agency Propeller Group to help grow its profile and reputation as a fast-growing consumer media company in the UK. Immediate has also hired Jargon PR to raise awareness of the company and drive website traffic and sales leads.

Upp has appointed LionbridgePR on a retained brief to support its £1bn investment programme.

Ambitious about Autism, the national charity for autistic children and young people, has appointed purpose-driven comms agency Jack & Grace to refresh its brand narrative.

UK-based food tech start-up Cook My Grub has appointed The Lucre Group to support its UK PR strategy.