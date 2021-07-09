They're staying home – PR bosses give staff Monday off after Euros final

Agencies and in-house bosses have made the pledge since England's semi-final win against Denmark on Wednesday. They expect many employees to celebrate, or commiserate, late into the night following the clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

4media Group is urging other UK companies to follow its example and "allow their employees to have a much-deserved day off to revel in the glory or, at worst, sleep off a defeat".

The broadcast comms agency's UK managing director, Chris Foulerton, said: “The team at 4media has been brilliant throughout the pandemic and, like everybody else, they deserve to really embrace and enjoy this wonderful moment with England in a major tournament final for the first time in 55 years. Our people are the reason our clients keep coming back time and again and they have been doing some incredible work in recent months. I hope very much that England wins and our team can continue their celebrations into Monday."

Ready10 was inventive with its logo as it made an optimistic – or, some might argue, realistic – pledge:

27 lie-ins: with England in Sunday's #Euro2020 final, we'll be closed on Monday and giving the team the day off. To celebrate if we win and....to celebrate if we win. ⚽️���� pic.twitter.com/L6oI8pubvo — Ready10 (@ready10) July 8, 2021

Richard Tompkins, founding partner of PR agency Where Eagles Dare, stated:

You make it sound like if you’re a private business then it’s a given that we’re having Monday off…

…which to be clear if England win, @eaglesdare_ will be… ⚽️�� — Richard Tompkins (@RETompkins) July 9, 2021

Powerscourt CEO Rory Godson said the agency's employees can have time off until 1pm on Monday if they're able to. The Irishman signed off an email to staff: "Come on England!"

Others say all staff can work from home. At political and corporate communications consultancy Field Consulting, founder and chief executive Chris Rumfitt tweeted:

It’s a full team WFH day at @we_are_field so everyone can enjoy Sunday without dragging themselves to the office with a hangover on Monday! — Chris Rumfitt (@chrisrumfitt) July 9, 2021

Looking in-house, Andrea Newman, comms director at Surrey County Council, tweeted: