The PRWeekly: Cannes Lions & Purpose Awards | PR salaries & recruitment | Govt eases COVID restrictions

PRWeek's podcast takes listeners behind the headlines of the week's most important news, views and industry gossip.

by Arvind Hickman / Added 5 hours ago

Lansons CEO Tony Langham and Red Havas MD Rachael Sansom join PRWeek's John Harrington and Arvind Hickman to talk about PR campaigns at the Cannes Lions festival and what makes a good purpose campaign.

The pair then share their views on how PR salaries have trended during COVID and some of the challenges of the current recruitment market.

The podcast also looks at the UK government's public messaging as it eases COVID-19 restrictions with some choice words from both about the Johnson government's new public health strategy and messaging.

