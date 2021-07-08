Lippe Taylor Group's ShopPR rebrands as Twelvenote

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor Group's boutique lifestyle agency ShopPR is rebranding as Twelvenote.

Former Lippe Taylor chief engagement officer Tracy Naden will lead Twelvenote as president, and Joe Becker, former global VP of communications at DBV Technologies and partner at Ketchum, will serve as chief integration officer.

The rebrand was prompted by the agency's first steps in diversifying its original specialty in the beauty sector to instead highlight what Naden calls the "consumerization of healthcare." Twelvenote will focus on health and wellness across CPG, food and nutrition, pharma, biotech and aesthetics categories.

"We've seen quite a strong appetite from clients for bigger earned-led creative ideas that are both engaging on digital as well as newsworthy to the media," Naden said. "Even our healthcare clients are really looking for an agency that comes from a more consumer mindset, but still knows how to execute within a regulated healthcare environment."

Twelvenote’s services include digital strategy and social media, branding, corporate communications, experiential events, earned media, celebrity and influencer marketing and strategic partnerships.

Recent work in these sectors include launching Midol's purpose-driven Stop Apologizing. Period campaign and Bayer Aspirin’s Meaningful Melodies public service program, which featured actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.

The relaunch includes a new logo, leadership team and name, which is rooted in the idea of 12 notes on a chromatic musical scale. The boutique’s aim is to fill blank spaces in the industry through data-inspired creativity and client-agency cohesion, said Naden.

"It's the harmony between how you talk to a consumer then a company's mission and the harmony of our internal teams and integrated teams working together," Naden said. "There are a sea of agencies out there, but it's the talent, the clients and the philosophy you have that makes the work really strong."

Twelvenote will remain part of Lippe Taylor Group, which also counts Lippe Taylor and Cheer Partners, which it bought this spring, under its agency portfolio. Lippe Taylor was the winner of Outstanding Midsize Agency at this year’s PRWeek Awards U.S.