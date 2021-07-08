Brian Nick leaves Coca-Cola Consolidated to lead Fox Corp. comms

LOS ANGELES: Fox Corporation has hired Brian Nick as EVP and chief communications officer, effective at the end of July. Based in Los Angeles, he will report to Lachlan Murdoch, chairman and CEO.

Previously, Hope Hicks was in the CCO role. She left her position at Fox Corp. in February 2020 to join the Trump White House as a senior adviser and worked on former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful reelection campaign.

Since October 2016, Nick has served as VP of communications at Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S. From its corporate offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, he oversees internal and external communications.

He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart for more than two years.

Nick also worked on Capitol Hill, serving former Sen. Elizabeth Dole (R-NC) as chief of staff, press secretary and communications director, as well as deputy campaign manager during Dole’s bid for office. Nick also was communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee for two years and advised former North Carolina Governor Pat McCory’s campaign for statewide office.

Fox Corp.’s media holdings including news, sports and entertainment brands including Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations. The company was formed after the 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Walt Disney. Fox Corp. posted revenue of $3.2 billion in its fiscal Q3 2021, which ended on March 31, down 6.5% from the year prior, but reported $582 million in net income, up 547% from the previous year.