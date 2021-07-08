Sterling's home, Fleabag's gin, Pret's Christmas - Campaigns roundup

Edinburgh Gin, Fleabag collaboration

Comedy character Fleabag's unrequited love for the "Hot Priest" has been immortalised in a series of limited-edition bottles of Edinburgh Gin. The collaboration between the brand and creator of the show Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, features dialogue from the series' final scenes, in which she confesses: “I love you,” to the priest, played by Andrew Scott, who sadly replies: “It’ll pass.” There's a link to Edinburgh – the Scottish city is where Waller-Bridge debuted the character at the 2013 Fringe. Created by John Doe, Bright Signals, D8 and with help from The Fringe, only a few thousand screen-printed bottles, designed by Waller-Bridge, will be available to buy. The first will go on sale on 20 July to those who sign up in advance on Edinburgh Gin's website.

Grenfell Athletic FC, shirt amnesty

Grenfell Athletic FC, the football club formed following the Grenfell Tower fire, has launched a 'shirt amnesty' – giving fans a chance to swap their old football top for a limited-edition Grenfell Athletic home jersey for the 2021/22 season. Ninety-nine locals were the first to get their hands on one of the club's shirts following the swap at Westway Sports Centre. The number 72 shirt was not swapped, out of respect to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The campaign is from Brothers and Sisters, experiential marketing company XYZ, and W Communications.

Pret A Manger, Christmas sandwich in summer

Pret A Manger has brought back its Christmas sandwich for a limited time after hearing customers felt they missed out in December during lockdown. Slade lead singer Noddy Holder stars in the campaign spot by Kode Media, heralding the return of Pret's Christmas sandwich. Set to Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody, Holder is seen sitting in Pret confused by the Christmas cheer until he realises that the Christmas sandwich is back on the menu.

Facebook and Instagram, shop window displays

Facebook and Instagram have worked with British conceptual designer Jo Sedley to support small businesses on Facebook's ecommerce platform, Shops, by creating unique shop window displays. Thirteen businesses from across the UK have had their windows transformed with designs created to showcase each unique business story. The displays are digitally shoppable, using a unique QR code to take prospective customers to Facebook and Instagram, where they can browse, shop and support local stores online. Presenter and business owner Maya Jama visited Marjorie Watts' zero-waste store, Healthier Without, in Streatham, to launch the project, which was devised by Facebook, Hope&Glory PR and Studio Stilton.

Purplebricks, #HomeSupport

Estate agent Purplebricks is amplifying its sponsorship of Team GB by releasing Olympics-themed augmented reality filters ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 games. The four filters are inspired by artwork created by current and former athletes for the Purplebricks #HomeSupport campaign. These artworks are appearing on Purplebricks 'for sale' signs across the UK. The AR work is part of a wider suite of social assets conceived and designed by full-service creative agency CHS that are intended to bring to life the story of the multichannel #HomeSupport campaign across national and local targeting.

Purplebricks, It's Coming Home

Purplebricks gets a second mention this week for this Euros-themed campaign. "It's coming home" has been added to 'for sale' signs in and around Neeld Crescent – a road a stone's throw from Wembley Stadium and, more importantly, a childhood home of England striker Raheem Sterling. Taylor Herring is behind the campaign.

Kleenex and Mind, Take a Moment Collection tissues

Kleenex has partnered mental-health charity Mind to launch a range of tissues designed to encourage people to take time to focus on their mental wellbeing. The Take a Moment Collection tissue range features boxes with eye-catching colours, poems and ‘buzzwords’ designed to act as a reminder for people to pause and check in with their mental wellbeing. Through sales of the range, Kleenex is donating a minimum of £100,000 to the charity and funding 25,000 calls to Mind’s Infoline.

Kraft Heinz Jump launch

Kraft Heinz has teamed up with food-and-drink social publisher Twisted and Samsung's Whisk platform to launch the first branded partnership using TikTok's new Jump feature. Jump, which launched on TikTok a few weeks ago, enables users to click straight through to third parties from the video-sharing app. The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership means consumers can save a full recipe in a click, and shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app, which the South Korean technology company bought in 2019.

Unilever and Boots, 'You buy. We donate'

Unilever and Boots have launched a joint campaign tackling hygiene poverty in the UK, working with the retailer's charity partner, The Hygiene Bank. People can buy any two specified Unilever brands from Boots and one will be donated to The Hygiene Bank, which provides hygiene, personal care and household cleaning products to people who need them. The brands are Dove, TRESemme, Radox, Sure, Baby Dove, Lynx, Impulse, and Dove Men+Care. The campaign applies to online and in-store purchases and lasts until 24 August, According to the campaign press release, one in five people in the UK is held back by poverty, which means that many don’t have access to basic hygiene products, such as soap, at home.

Carex, interactive sampling billboard

Handwash and hand sanitiser brand Carex has launched an interactive sampling billboard, which also offers opportunities to win tickets to attractions owned by Merlin Entertainments. With the end of COVID-19 restrictions on the horizon, and to help drive public confidence, the billboard on London’s Southbank encourages consumers to ‘Grab, squeeze and seize the moment’, with free samples of on-the-go sanitizer to take away. Tickets can be won to attractions including The Lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds, Shrek’s Adventure, and London Dungeon’s. According to a recent survey by YouGov, almost half of Britons are nervous about readjusting to life after lockdown restrictions are lifted, with many hesitant to socialise normally again.

Estrella Galicia, Spanish food festival

Beer brand Estrella Galicia is hosting a UK-based food festival in September for people who are unable to visit Spain on their holidays. The month-long event will give participants the opportunity to meet Estrella Galicia chef-ambassadors and learn about food and beer pairings, with tasting menus, tapas tours, and specially paired menus on offer. Ticketed weekend tapas tours will be held in London, Newcastle, Brighton and Bristol. Guests will visit various restaurants and bars for small plates that will be paired with Estrella Galicia beer.