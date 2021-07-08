Higginson Strategy launches built environment practice with founding clients

The division will offer public affairs and a range of other services, including social media work, to clients working in the built environment sector.

The practice will be run by Amanda McNally, who has joined the agency from property PR specialist Aver, where she was a senior account director. She has 15 years’ experience in the property, retail and leisure PR sectors.

Commenting on her appointment, McNally said: ““Higginson Strategy has firmly established itself as a leading purpose-focused communications agency delivering impactful PR campaigns that drive social change. This is an exciting new challenge in an area that I am passionate about, I look forward to working with the team to build on what is already a very successful and ambitious business.”

Launch clients

The division has two launch clients: property fund Castleforge Partners, and the British architecture and interior design practice MoreySmith.

The agency said the new division would work with clients that are making a conscious effort to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and drive social change.

It will place an emphasis on environmental and social governance, as well as the changes in how people live and work in the wake of the pandemic.

A launch event for the division will take place later this month in the form of a webinar entitled ‘Achieving Net Zero In The Built Environment’, with guests including George Hammond, property correspondent at the Financial Times.

Organic growth

The agency said it had grown by 50 per cent in two years and that its new division would help to propel its organic growth as well as complement its existing work.

John Higginson, co-founder of Higginson Strategy, said: “The built environment makes up 40 per cent of Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions and lockdown has transformed the way we are living, working and… interacting with our environment. We want to support organisations at the forefront of driving change in this huge area. Amanda has a strong property pedigree and will be a huge asset as we grow our Built Environment division.”





