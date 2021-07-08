Starcom launches media-booking bot

Media agency Starcom has launched an automated media-booking bot.

The agency, which sits under the Publicis Media group, has leveraged Robotic Process Automation to power the tool. Called ABACUS, the Automated Bot for Amendments to Campaigns and Uploads, can book, edit and verify scheduled media plans, upload this data to campaign-booking platforms and share it with ad servers and media owners. It can be used for both digital and print media campaigns.

This is the first iteration of the tool, and Starcom is the agency within Publicis trialing it. The firm said the tool's efficiency and accuracy increased by up to 50% in testing.

Starcom's goal for the platform is to save users time for more strategic and creative work by automating media booking, leaving repetitie administrative tasks for the bot. Starcom has also said that automation is part of its broader intelligence-driven strategy.