News

Starcom launches media-booking bot

Called ABACUS, the bot can book, edit and verify scheduled media plans.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Media agency Starcom has launched an automated media-booking bot.

The agency, which sits under the Publicis Media group, has leveraged Robotic Process Automation to power the tool. Called ABACUS, the Automated Bot for Amendments to Campaigns and Uploads, can book, edit and verify scheduled media plans, upload this data to campaign-booking platforms and share it with ad servers and media owners. It can be used for both digital and print media campaigns.

This is the first iteration of the tool, and Starcom is the agency within Publicis trialing it. The firm said the tool's efficiency and accuracy increased by up to 50% in testing.

Starcom's goal for the platform is to save users time for more strategic and creative work by automating media booking, leaving repetitie administrative tasks for the bot. Starcom has also said that automation is part of its broader intelligence-driven strategy.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Sports pressers need a refresh. What needs to change?

Sports pressers need a refresh. What needs to change?

Starcom launches media-booking bot

Starcom launches media-booking bot

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party data into Solimar trading platform

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party data into Solimar trading platform

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Josh Earnest has United Airlines back on solid ground

Josh Earnest has United Airlines back on solid ground

Say hello to the new PRWeek

Say hello to the new PRWeek

The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

How Great Clips and the NHL celebrated Hockey Hair in all its messy glory

How Great Clips and the NHL celebrated Hockey Hair in all its messy glory

Former Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo joins Risa Heller Communications

Former Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo joins Risa Heller Communications

Omnicom wins global AOR duties for WaterWipes

Omnicom wins global AOR duties for WaterWipes