'Raw, honest and tongue-in-cheek' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Euros and Dynamic Virtual Advertising

As many others have been doing, I’ve been watching the Euros (it is coming home, after all...). But I couldn’t help being distracted by the ads along the pitch, and began to think about the relevancy of some of the ads being shown to those watching the same broadcast outside of the UK.

This week, the Internet got very excited when a video demo went around social media and Reddit showing off Dynamic Virtual Advertising in action.

Without getting too technical, the advertising boards display non-visible light signals on the LED panels, meaning what we see during the game here could be totally different on another channel or in another country.

It’s only a matter of time before the ads being displayed are targeted directly at the individual.

Greggs outside eating

At the moment, we can’t walk down a street without seeing restaurants and cafés promoting their outside seating areas. Greggs' new campaign is a brilliant way of demonstrating its biggest selling feature: portability.

The ads show different scenarios of friends being together, sitting on steps and car bonnets, having fun with a giant American-styled hanging sign next to them.

The ads are raw, honest and tongue-in-cheek. It's a great way to celebrate our gradual return back to normal.

MISSES

Purple Bricks Team GB filters

I am a big supporter of incorporating technology into campaigns and over the past couple of years, we have become more familiar with augmented reality tactics and its deployment has improved greatly.

We even saw Apple integrate LIDAR [light detection and ranging] sensors into its latest iPhones in 2020, which is being anticipated to be a big part of its “Apple Glasses” to come in the future.

This is potentially exciting stuff, and who knows where the future of interaction and campaigns could take us?

Then we have the latest Purple Bricks cringe filters. I love its #homesupport campaign displaying Olympic artwork on its 'for sale' signs. However, its AR face filters make me wonder if the exciting future of technology I dream of is going to be used just for... this.

Love Island Shoppable TV

TV is such a phenomenon in the marketing world. As a creative, it’s something we see as a goal or a success. But as a way of interaction and engagement, it just seems to never work compared to other platforms such as phones and tablets.

Love Island is ITV’s one show that cries “we’re cool, we’re Gen Z” with half-naked influencers and endless product placements. Its latest partnership with LG to create a “shoppable TV” feels like their attempt at creating an Instagram pop tag for the big screen.

This reminds me of Sky’s TV shopping in the early 2000s, using my giant Sky Digital remote for an hour to try and purchase something. I could have used my computer, but it was cool because it was on my TV.

I understand LG and ITV's thought process behind this, and I think the idea of seeing a product that’s caught my eye while it's on-screen is cool. I’m just not sure waving a remote around at the TV to look at Boots' products will have much traction - especially while a lot of Love Island viewers will have a smartphone in their other hand.

