Ex-CNN Business anchor joins APCO Worldwide

John Defterios brings to APCO Worldwide more than 35 years of experience covering business with a focus on trade, geopolitics and energy.

Until recently retiring from CNN, Defterios had been based in the network’s Abu Dhabi bureau since 2011.

The award-winning journalist has covered landmark world events during the course of his career, including the Gulf War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the World Trade Centre bombings, G8/G20 summits and the LA Riots, and has been posted in London, Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Rome and the UAE. He previously worked for Reuters and PBS.

Based in London, Defterios will split his time between Europe and the MENA region, supporting the development of branded content for global media platforms.

“John is highly sought-after at high-level meetings, as both a speaker and a moderator, by global leaders looking for his insight and perspective on pressing issues, founded on decades of experience being on the front line covering world-shaking events,” APCO Worldwide chief executive Brad Staples said.

“With deep knowledge of critical issues impacting emerging markets, including climate change, healthcare, energy and sustainable development, John’s insight will surely be highly sought-after by clients, as well as by APCO colleagues around the world.”

Defterios added: “I have watched with great interest and respect APCO’s strategic expansion into the most relevant sectors and high-growth emerging markets over the past two decades. This is an ideal match with a core group of like-minded leaders at APCO.”

APCO Worldwide recently launched APCO Impact, supporting its work on sustainability and social impact and a strategic partnership with Vector Center to help clients better anticipate, mitigate and communicate around critical environmental issues.

In January, APCO Worldwide acquired the Global Philanthropy Group, a consulting firm that helps clients implement philanthropic strategies and programmes.