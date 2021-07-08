Lewis appoints UK managing director

Lewis has hired 3 Monkeys Zeno head of corporate brand Sarah Ogden as its managing director in London. She succeeds Ruth Jones, who left the business last year.

Sarah Ogden will lead Lewis' largest office of 100 staff, in London, and oversee global and EMEA campaigns. The agency’s client base includes Deliveroo, Lucid, Petronas and Siemens.

Ogden spent nine years at 3 Monkeys Zeno helping to build its corporate brand practice, and has worked with brands across the technology, FMCG, professional services, finance and media sectors, among others.

She has worked with brands including Coca-Cola, Amadeus Technology, Budweiser Brewing Group, PageGroup, Hyatt and Verizon.

Lewis has more than 500 staff in 24 offices worldwide.

