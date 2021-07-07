Former Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo joins Risa Heller Communications

NEW YORK: T.J. Ducklo, former White House deputy press secretary for President Joe Biden, has joined Risa Heller Communications as SVP.

Risa Heller Communications CEO Risa Heller confirmed Ducklo's appointment to PRWeek. Ducklo, who was not immediately available for comment, started in the role in June.

Earlier this year, Ducklo was briefly suspended from his job at the White House before he resigned after reportedly threatening Politico reporter Tara Palmeri. He told her, "I will destroy you" and reportedly made derogatory and misogynistic comments to her.

He apologized in a tweet explaining his resignation in February.

Despite Ducklo's abrupt exit from the White House, Heller said she has known him for years and sees him as "immensely talented, hardworking and a great colleague."

"He played a key role on the campaign to make Joe Biden president, and he did it while battling stage four lung cancer," she told PRWeek. "Like all of us, he’s made mistakes, paid the consequences and learned from it."

Heller was once a communications director for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and worked for former New York Governor David Paterson.

Before his brief stint as deputy press secretary, Ducklo worked as national press secretary for Biden's presidential campaign and a senior spokesperson for the Biden-Harris transition.

Before joining the Biden campaign, Ducklo was a senior communications director at NBC News where he oversaw communications strategy for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, breaking news and special coverage.