Audio

The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

Salomon talks about public opinion and brand reputation trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 7 hours ago

The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Wendy Salomon, managing director of reputation and corporate strategy at The Harris Poll. 

Podcast topics:

2:43 - Salomon talks about the history of The Harris Poll and her work for the organization, public opinion and brand reputation trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and more. 

16:19 - Account moves: LinkedIn has brought Golin on as its global social media agency partner; the owner of the condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, has retained Levick for crisis comms.

18:15 - WPP CEO Mark Read's comments on ESG and eschewing clients who don't 'do the right thing.'

22:30 - Brand activations on social media: Wendy's delivers spicy nuggets to wedding; candy brand Airheads enters chicken sandwich wars; IHOP launches pancake support line.

26:50 - Teneo hires Ursula Burns as chairwoman after former CEO Declan Kelly’s resignation.

30:40 - New hires at Ogilvy Health.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Sports pressers need a refresh. What needs to change?

Sports pressers need a refresh. What needs to change?

Starcom launches media-booking bot

Starcom launches media-booking bot

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party data into Solimar trading platform

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party data into Solimar trading platform

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Josh Earnest has United Airlines back on solid ground

Josh Earnest has United Airlines back on solid ground

Say hello to the new PRWeek

Say hello to the new PRWeek

The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

How Great Clips and the NHL celebrated Hockey Hair in all its messy glory

How Great Clips and the NHL celebrated Hockey Hair in all its messy glory

Former Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo joins Risa Heller Communications

Former Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo joins Risa Heller Communications

Omnicom wins global AOR duties for WaterWipes

Omnicom wins global AOR duties for WaterWipes