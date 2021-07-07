The PR Week: 7.8.2021: Wendy Salomon, The Harris Poll

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Wendy Salomon, managing director of reputation and corporate strategy at The Harris Poll.

Podcast topics:

2:43 - Salomon talks about the history of The Harris Poll and her work for the organization, public opinion and brand reputation trends during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

16:19 - Account moves: LinkedIn has brought Golin on as its global social media agency partner; the owner of the condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, has retained Levick for crisis comms.

18:15 - WPP CEO Mark Read's comments on ESG and eschewing clients who don't 'do the right thing.'

22:30 - Brand activations on social media: Wendy's delivers spicy nuggets to wedding; candy brand Airheads enters chicken sandwich wars; IHOP launches pancake support line.

26:50 - Teneo hires Ursula Burns as chairwoman after former CEO Declan Kelly’s resignation.

30:40 - New hires at Ogilvy Health.