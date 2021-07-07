Omnicom wins global AOR duties for WaterWipes

Omnicom has won the global AOR for baby wipes brand WaterWipes.

BBDO LA will lead creative; Omnicom Media Group will lead media buying; OPRG will spearhead PR and reputation management; and Velocity Commerce Group will handle online and brick-and-mortar retail.

The account was previously held by Interpublic Group, and WaterWipes worked with agencies including The Brooklyn Brothers and Golin within the portfolio. The company is consolidating with Omnicom to centralize creative, media, PR and retail with one global network.

IPG will continue to work on the account through October, after which it will transfer to Omnicom in November.

The brand’s marketing budget for 2022 exceeds $10 million, a WaterWipes spokesperson confirmed.

WaterWipes aims to “eliminate duplication of output and resources” to create a “consistent brand strategy across all markets, regardless of their scale and stage of maturity,” according to a press release.

“For the past year, we have worked to reinvigorate our vision and strategy and set challenging goals that we want to achieve by 2023,” said Ali Levins, chief demand officer at Water Wipes, in a statement. “Omnicom will help us deliver our new strategy with a one-network model that gives us access to always-on strategy across marketing verticals and allows for local expertise, all while maximizing efficiencies.”

She added: “We are so grateful to IPG, and specifically, The Brooklyn Brothers, for the positive role they have played over the years on our creative and brand journey that brought us to this point.”

WaterWipes is a family owned business based in Drogheda, Ireland, with a presence in 50 countries. The company is “looking forward to a new partnership as it implements an ambitious global strategy,” according to a spokesperson, adding that the company is doubling down on its focus on its top 10 international markets.

“WaterWipes is an amazing company that is helping babies and their parents live happier lives,” said aid St. John Walshe, CEO of the Americas for BBDO, in a statement. “BBDO, and our broader Omnicom family, couldn’t be more proud to have been selected to partner with the organization’s exceptional team of marketers in the next chapter of their growth around the world.”

“We have worked with Omnicom on other projects of this geographic scale in the past and we know its network is best placed to support WaterWipes on its new journey,” Levins added.

