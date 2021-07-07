IPG launches data-driven creative agency Performance Art

Holding company Interpublic Group has launched Performance Art, a global data and technology-driven creative agency, it said on Wednesday.

The new agency will incorporate CRM, data and technology, working with IPG’s data and technology units, Acxiom and Kinesso, to provide creative ideas and data-driven marketing solutions, serving “a huge unmet need among clients around the world,” it said in a statement.

Performance Art’s portfolio will include a range of existing IPG clients such as BMW, CIBC and Black & Abroad.

Performance Art will be helmed by CEO Andrea Cook, chief creative officer Ian Mackenzie and COO Elizabeth Sellors, the team that helped to build IPG’s creative data and CRM agency FCB/SIX.

The team hopes to build out Performance Art’s “specialist vision” during the agency’s freshman year to provide creative and technology platforms that drive growth for clients’ business, and have their work acknowledged at Cannes Lions and the ANA ECHO Awards.

FCB/SIX will continue to operate as an integrated global unit reporting to Tina Allan, FCB’s newly appointed global partner, data science and connections.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.