Sharp Development Partners teams up with PR Talent

Communications executive recruitment firm PR Talent has partnered with training and onboarding company Sharp Development Partners to bring together their offerings.

Via the partnership, users will have a centralized location for recruiting, training and onboarding, which will facilitate the work of human resources teams and recruiting managers both at agencies and in-house, according to the companies.

Users will also have access to SDP's custom PR training platform, which is cloud-based and e-commerce-ready and includes online and blended-learning opportunities, as well as a networking hub. SDP uses videos, ebooks and gamified activities for training and offers assessment opportunities through graded assignments, an online testing engine and digital certificates.

PR Talent clients and candidates will have access to special pricing on all of SDP's courses and services, the companies said.