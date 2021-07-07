Say hello to the new PRWeek

PRWeek has a new look.

We’ve gone back to the future to upgrade our logo and debuted a brand new website that makes it much easier to access PRWeek’s unparalleled news, deep dives, substantial content archives, perceptive insight and convening opportunities.

We’ve also made it an even more effective channel for the increasing number of partners who utilize partner content opportunities to reach PRWeek’s influential audiences.

Optimized for mobile use and based on a Netflix-style series of horizontal scrolling content carousels, each module on our brand new homepage showcases a different element of the PRWeek brand.

Whether you want to access our latest deep dive to understand the complex world of PR and communications, find out more about the people and trends shaping the industry, enter our awards programs or sign up for our in-person or virtual events, the new site will facilitate your journey in a user-friendly fashion.

You can check out evergreen articles from our archive that still retain their relevance; follow Steve Barrett on PR; dive into our Dashboard comms tech channel; listen to The PR Week podcasts or watch Coffee Break video interviews; review our Pride in PR initiative; or sign up for our iconic Breakfast Briefing, Weekly or Weekender email products. And there’s so much more.

Our new logo takes the best elements of the original PRWeek look and feel but updates it for the 2020s as we near the end of our 23rd year in the U.S. tracking the communications industry.

Today’s fresh new look coincides with a Newsmaker article on former White House press secretary and now United Airlines’ CCO Josh Earnest. Next Tuesday we debut the PRWeek Power List 2021 after an unprecedented year in business and society.

Later in the month we unveil this year’s 40 Under 40 list of the rising stars of an industry that is proving itself more and more crucial as time goes on. This diverse group of individuals will be celebrated at an in-person event in New York City toward the end of October.

We’re starting work on the fourth edition of our Communications Bellwether Survey, produced in partnership with Boston University, which has rapidly established itself as the go-to source of intelligence about a fast-evolving and increasingly influential profession.

We’re also preparing for our virtual PRDecoded conference from October 12-14 and our Purpose Awards, which will be unveiled in-person in NYC on October 13.

The new website is an evolving vehicle. Please let us know what you think of it and how we can improve it even further. If you want to upgrade to a full subscription, please click here to review your options.

In the meantime, enjoy the new site and explore the endless information and insight available through the platform.