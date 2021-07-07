H+K grows corporate affairs leadership team

Danielle Leach and James Drewer will report to Tanya Joseph, who leads the practice. Their appointment follows that of Lisa Kilmartin, who was also hired as managing director, Corporate Affairs + Advisory, last month.

Leach has more than 20 years of experience in corporate communications and as a public affairs strategist. She has previously held senior in-house communications and public affairs roles at Google and Ericsson Mobile Commerce, as well as senior agency roles at APCO Worldwide, WE Communications and Group SJR.

Drewer has 20 years of experience in public affairs and providing communications advice to politicians, NGOs and corporate clients.

He was previously a director at C|T Partners – part of Lynton Crosby’s C|T Group – and was a managing partner of public affairs at Maitland/AMO. He was a press officer for David Cameron in 2010 and worked at CCHQ as a press secretary. He has also advised the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the United Nations Foundation.

“Danielle and James are strong additions to our growing bench of corporate and public affairs senior advisors. We are seeing strong momentum across our practices currently as London and the world begin to reopen, and I know their deep and broad expertise will be of immense value to all our clients,” H+K London chief executive Simon Whitehead said.