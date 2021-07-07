Bluestripe launches comms and business strategy arm

Bluestripe Connect has been launched with business consultancy The Advisory Collective and is led by Bluestripe Group managing director Andy Oakes. It will have a dedicated team of four, adding others from the Bluestripe team when needed for particular projects.

Oakes said: “B2B marketing and communications should always be aligned with commercial strategy and so it’s an obvious step to create a proposition that brings together these two aspects. With Bluestripe Connect, adtech and media businesses can more effectively develop new commercial strategies and propositions, communicate them to their potential customers and drive qualified leads and business growth.

“Bluestripe Group’s focus is on supporting B2B media and technology businesses. Historically this has been through developing innovative communications, content and media services, but now we can help companies close the loop between communications and commercial outcomes.”

Founded in 2017, Bluestripe Group is a B2B communications, content and media business that specialises in serving media, tech and advertising clients.

It was co-founded by Oakes, previously managing director and head of content of The Drum; Justin Pearse, a founder and managing director of The Drum's branded content arm, Drum Studios, and former managing director of Digiday’s content studio, Custom; and Lydia Oakes, a former head of marketing at iProspect UK with more than 20 years in B2B PR.





